SBP injects Rs7.88trn into market through OMOs

Rs7.57 trillion was raised through reverse repo, and Rs 310 billion through Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has infused Rs7.88 trillion into the market through a reverse repo and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operation (OMO). 

According to data shared by the SBP, this injection, aimed at enhancing market liquidity, comprised of Rs7.57 trillion raised through reverse repo OMO at a 22.05% rate, and Rs 310 billion through Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO at a 22.06% rate.

The OMOs, which involved 7-day reverse repos, is part of the SBP’s broader economic strategy to ensure stability and liquidity in the financial system. It attracted 29 bid, out of which 28 were accepted. 

On the flip side, the SBP received eight bids for Mudarabah-based OMO at a rate ranging from 22.12% to 22.06% and all bids were accepted. 

