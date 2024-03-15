Sign inSubscribe
Paklaunch secures $1mn seed funding to boost regional startups

Investment led by Disrupt.com aims to expand the startup ecosystem in Pakistan and the GCC

By Monitoring Desk

Paklaunch announced that it has completed a seed funding round, raising nearly $1 million. 

According to a media report, the round was led by venture builder Disrupt.com, with contributions from Indus Valley Capital and early-stage advisor and investor Yousuf Khan, as well as angel investors from Google, Meta, and others from cities including San Francisco, New York City, Toronto, Singapore, and Dubai.

The company said that it intends to use the funds to develop a supportive ecosystem for startups in Pakistan and the GCC. 

Paklaunch, in partnership with Disrupt.com, plans to extend its reach to key GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, leveraging investment expertise and global connections.

Aly Fahd, Founder of Paklaunch, said that the company’s aim to identify and nurture high-potential ventures outside traditional hubs. 

