Is MDR creating a two-tiered banking system?

Over the past one year, Pakistan has faced various challenges on both the micro and macro frontiers, impacting the general public and businesses alike. A key culprit behind this misery were record high inflation rates, which eroded the purchasing power of the populace. In response, we witnessed interest rates soaring to 22%, marking the highest in the country’s history.

In the midst of these challenges, an anomaly surfaced in the shape of Pakistan’s banking sector, which achieved its highest profitability in a single financial year in 2023. The sector collectively earned profits of Rs. 556 billion which was the highest in their history. The reason for the rise was due to the interest income that the banks earned and the hike in interest rates of around 600 basis points during the year. This led to banks earning profits which were 85% higher than the previous year.

When the performances of the banks are analyzed, one player stands out: Meezan Bank. The bank was able to earn net profits of more than Rs 85 billion while the next best result saw MCB earn Rs. 65 billion. Next in line are the three biggest banks of the country with Habib Bank, UBL and National Bank of Pakistan earning around Rs 57 billion, Rs 55 billion and Rs 53 billion respectively.