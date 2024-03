The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $13.427 billion after an increase of $4 million during the week ending on March 22, 2024.

According to a press release issued by the central bank on Wednesday, the total foreign reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.021 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks of the country stood at $5.405 billion for the said period.