Weekly inflation eases marginally, rises 29.4% YoY

The Weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 0.09% over the week ending March 28, 2024, while it recorded a year-over-year increase of 29.41%.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the Combined Index stood at 323.20, down from 323.50 the previous week, compared to 249.75 a year earlier.

In the review period, of the 51 monitored items, prices for four items increased, 18 decreased, and 29 remained unchanged.

Significant price declines included tomatoes (12.04%), wheat flour (3.80%), garlic (2.59%), LPG (2.42%), and wheat (2.09%). Conversely, notable price increases were seen in chicken (4.92%), eggs (1.61%), shirting fabric (0.56%), and rice Irri 6/9 (0.15%).

The SPI decreased across all income groups, with reductions ranging from 0.03% to 0.27%. The lowest income group saw a 0.27% decrease, while the highest income group’s SPI fell by 0.03%.

Annually, the SPI rose across all income groups, with increases between 22.15% and 33.5%.

The lowest income group experienced a 22.15% rise, and the highest income group saw a 26.58% increase.

The average price for Sona urea per 50 kg bag was Rs4,828, a slight decrease from the previous week but 69.56% higher than the previous year.

Cement prices averaged Rs1,220 per 50 kg bag, slightly lower week-over-week and 8.47% higher than last year.