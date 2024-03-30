Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Weekly inflation eases marginally, rises 29.4% YoY

Out of 51 items monitored, prices for four items increased, 18 decreased, and 29 remained unchanged

By News Desk

The Weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 0.09% over the week ending March 28, 2024, while it recorded a year-over-year increase of 29.41%.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the Combined Index stood at 323.20, down from 323.50 the previous week, compared to 249.75 a year earlier.

In the review period, of the 51 monitored items, prices for four items increased, 18 decreased, and 29 remained unchanged.

Significant price declines included tomatoes (12.04%), wheat flour (3.80%), garlic (2.59%), LPG (2.42%), and wheat (2.09%). Conversely, notable price increases were seen in chicken (4.92%), eggs (1.61%), shirting fabric (0.56%), and rice Irri 6/9 (0.15%).

The SPI decreased across all income groups, with reductions ranging from 0.03% to 0.27%. The lowest income group saw a 0.27% decrease, while the highest income group’s SPI fell by 0.03%.

Annually, the SPI rose across all income groups, with increases between 22.15% and 33.5%. 

The lowest income group experienced a 22.15% rise, and the highest income group saw a 26.58% increase.

The average price for Sona urea per 50 kg bag was Rs4,828, a slight decrease from the previous week but 69.56% higher than the previous year. 

Cement prices averaged Rs1,220 per 50 kg bag, slightly lower week-over-week and 8.47% higher than last year.

 

Previous article
Petrol price expected to surge by Rs9.94/litre for next 15 days
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.