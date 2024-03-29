Petrol price expected to surge by Rs9.94/litre for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened masses should get ready to bear additional burden as the prices of petrol is expected to increase by approximately up to Rs 9.94 per litre for the first 15 days of April.

According to sources, Eid-ul-Fitr is ahead and the prices of petroleum products will find a mixed trend with the start of April. They said that petrol is expected to see a rise of Rs 9.94/litre, light diesel could rise by Rs 0.45per litre, while the prices of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and kerosene oil may witness a decrease of Rs 1.30 per litre, Rs 0.17/litre respectively.

They said these estimates are based on the current tax structure, and if approved, would mean that consumers could be paying Rs 289.69 per litre for petrol, Rs 284.26per litre for HSD, Rs 188.49 per litre for kerosene oil, and Rs 168.63 per litre for LDO, all starting with the start of first half of April, said sources.

These proposed changes in petrol, diesel and kerosene oil prices are calculated based on current government taxes, they added.

At present, petrol is available at Rs 272.75/litre, HSD at Rs 285.56/litre, Kerosene oil at Rs 188.66/litre and LDO at Rs 168.18/litre.

As per sources, these proposed changes are subject to government approval and will depend on various factors, including global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and the financial implications for the energy sector.

The Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb would announce the new oil prices on late Sunday after getting the consent of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is relevant to note that Petrol is primarily used as fuel for cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is mainly used as fuel for heavy vehicles like trucks, buses, and industrial machinery. It is also used in generators and some agricultural equipment.

Kerosene Oil is used for cooking and lighting in households without access to electricity.

Light Diesel Oil is used in industrial boilers, furnaces, and certain types of engines. It’s commonly utilized in sectors like textiles, cement, and power generation.