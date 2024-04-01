Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, China to finalise framework for third-party participation in CPEC

This move, part of CPEC's second phase, aims to attract additional investors

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China are nearing the completion of discussions on allowing third-party involvement in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aimed to attract additional investment.

According to a report, the plan involves extending CPEC’s regional influence by enhancing the connectivity of neighboring areas with Pakistan’s ports and utilising land transportation.

A draft from the Chinese authorities, intended for the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC), outlines the principles for third-party engagement.

These principles emphasise that CPEC will remain a collaborative and inclusive initiative, welcoming third-party contributions in agreed areas on a case-by-case basis.

The goal is to bring in high-quality capital, technology, and expertise without compromising the project’s leadership by Pakistan and China or altering the structure of existing CPEC mechanisms.

The JWG-ICC was designated to create the framework for third-party project involvement. It will conduct bilateral talks to form a consensus on these modalities, ensuring all engagements are approved by the respective authorities before public announcement.

The confidentiality of information is a priority until official project acceptance.

Following approval from the necessary authorities, the JWG-ICC will distribute cooperation proposals to relevant CPEC working groups for technical and implementation planning.

Additionally, to promote understanding of CPEC and third-party investment opportunities, informational briefings will be held at selected Pakistani and Chinese diplomatic missions.

A meeting is scheduled this week by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review the Chinese proposal and finalize the guidelines for third-party participation in CPEC, the sources added.

IMF directs gradual removal of gas subsidies in Pakistan by next FY
Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood appointed as chairman PTCL
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

