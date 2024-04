Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood has been appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The PTCL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about this development through a notice on Monday.

“We wish to inform you that Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, chairman has/have ceased to be the chairman of the company w.e.f April 1, 2024, and Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood has/have been appointed as chairman,” read the PTCL’s notice.