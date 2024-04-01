Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF directs gradual removal of gas subsidies in Pakistan by next FY

Over two years, the government allocated Rs69 billion in subsidies for RLNG diversion costs

By News Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has instructed Pakistan’s Petroleum Division to gradually eliminate cross subsidies, with a focus on ensuring the protection of vulnerable gas consumers through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) mechanism.

The global financial institution’s strategy aims at safeguarding those most in need while aligning with economic stabilization efforts.

The directive stipulates the discontinuation of the budgeted gas subsidies starting July 1, 2024, following the government’s diversion of Re-Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to domestic consumers.

Over the past two years, the government has allocated substantial subsidies to mitigate the costs associated with RLNG diversion, totaling Rs69 billion.

In response to IMF’s guidelines, the interim government adjusted gas tariffs for domestic consumers identified as ‘protected’ under the subsidy program.

These adjustments, which took effect from February 1, 2024, saw increases ranging from 40% to over 65% for various consumption brackets, with the intent to lessen the financial burden of cross-subsidies estimated at Rs100 billion.

This strategy not only seeks to realign the gas pricing to more sustainable levels but also aims to introduce a more targeted support system for low-income households. Under the proposed plan, subsidies for protected consumers would be administered through BISP or a similar framework, ensuring these households are not adversely affected by the full cost of gas.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the government plans to recover RLNG diversion costs directly from domestic consumers via the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) method.

This approach will be integral to the gas companies’ estimated revenue requirements, marking a significant shift towards full cost recovery and fiscal sustainability in the energy sector.

 

Previous article
First consignment of high breed Brazilian cattle under SIFC reaches Pakistan
Next article
Pakistan, China to finalise framework for third-party participation in CPEC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Conversation with Profit

CPEC isn’t quite the elixir we imagine it to be

CPEC can work for Pakistan only if it can translate all of those loans and FDI into growth, argues Rafiullah Kakar. If BRI participating countries like Pakistan don’t get their act together, Kakar cautions, they’ll just be stuck with a bill, with not much economic activity to show for it.

Pakistan can become a cannabis powerhouse. The only problem is getting through the bureaucratic labyrinth

Could the textile sector take their bankers down with them?

Secure goes for IPO, becoming first logistics company to do so

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.