First consignment of high breed Brazilian cattle under SIFC reaches Pakistan

In a significant boost to Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sector, the first batch of high-breed cattle imported from Brazil has arrived in the country.

The importation, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is part of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI) aimed at enhancing local livestock quality and productivity.

The arrival of these cattle marks a crucial step in the GPLI, with the goal of distributing genetically superior cattle to local farmers to meet the increasing demands for meat and milk.

The consignment consists of nine different breeds, integrating both Pakistani and Brazilian varieties, to improve the genetic pool of the local livestock population.

Upon arrival at Sialkot Airport, the cattle were transported to Okara, where they are undergoing a two-week quarantine period as a precautionary measure to ensure they are free from diseases.

The logistical feat was accomplished with a Boeing 747, chartered for this specific purpose, that traveled from Sao Paulo to Sialkot, covering a distance of 9,044 miles.

The journey included stopovers in Angola and Oman, setting a record for the longest livestock transport in history.

According to sources, the initiative is spearheaded by Fongrow, a subsidiary of the Fauji Foundation, which boasts a management team with extensive experience in livestock management.