Waqar Malik is on his way out and a general on his way in. Is this the end of the civilian experiment at Fauji Foundation?

Four years after becoming the first civilian CEO and Managing Director (MD) of the Fauji Foundation, Waqar Ahmed Malik is on his way out. For the past two weeks he has been going from subsidiary to subsidiary of the Fauji Foundation on the sort of farewell tour that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) usually takes upon retirement.

By most measures Mr Malik’s tenure has been a success. A number of the company’s publicly listed companies have seen an uptick in performance. In particular, the Fauji Foundation’s perennial problem subsidiary, Fauji Foods, witnessed profits for the first time in years as well as improved margins at a time when its competitors have actually seen a dip. It is a wonder how it took so long for a civilian to lead what is one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan. His secret? Bringing in industry professionals to helm the different businesses of the Fauji Foundations in place of military management.

None of that, it seems, was enough to convince the Faujis of the benefits of allowing an outsider to come in and captain the ship. Not only has Mr Malik been replaced, Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Hyder has been given the charge. The cigar-smoking, smooth-talking General Hyder has been one of the most active ex-servicemen in the country. He was previously the chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and just finished a stint as caretaker defence minister in the caretaker cabinet of Anwar Kakar.

The flamboyant Mr Malik has been replaced by the Faujiest of Faujis in a clear indication that the Fauji Foundation is done with its little experiment with civilian supremacy. But this four year period leaves behind many questions. How did Waqar Malik rise to the top of what is considered the crown jewel of the Pakistan Army’s economic interests? How did he manage the foundation? And where will the good general that has replaced him take the Fauji Foundation? Based on conversations with Waqar Malik, discussions with former high-ranking military officials, and the analysis and comparison of financial data, Profit investigates.

A civilian crashes the party

In April 2020, Waqar Malik walked into the boardroom at the headquarters of the Fauji Foundation and took his seat at the head of the table. Looking back at him were the faces of high-ranking military officials. Some of them had been working at the Fauji Foundation for many years. Some of the men at the table had served together. There were even some whose fathers had also worked at the Fauji Foundation after completing their service in the armed forces. This is the same organisation that was described by one former high-ranking officer of the Pakistan Army as “the heart of the military’s economic machine.”

And here was this hotshot civilian about to tell them how to run their foundation. The reception Mr Malik got was understandably frosty, but he was unnerved by the hardened faces that greeted him. One must understand the gravity of the moment. The Fauji Foundation is run by a two-tiered management structure. There is first the Committee of Administration consisting of serving representatives of all three branches of the armed forces (two stars or more). This committee has overarching control of the foundation and its investments without being involved in the day-to-day oversight.

Then there is the Board of Directors, which consists of retired members of the armed forces that manage the day-to-day running of the foundation. The CEO and MD of the company chairs the latter and is a second lead on the former body. This makes him the link between the armed forces and the management of the foundation.

Never before 2020 had a civilian been in this role. In fact, the armed forces have had total control of the Fauji Foundation through retired officers since 1954. The story of the Fauji Foundation actually starts with a sum of $5 million left by the British in 1945 for the Indian veterans of the second world war.

The money was left in the Post War Services Reconstruction Fund (PWSRF) for Indian War Veterans, which remained unused and was divided between India and Pakistan in 1947 at the time of partition. The civilian administration transferred control of this still unused money to the Pakistan Army in 1954.

At the time, Pakistan’s share was around Rs 1.82 crore. Instead of distributing this remaining money, the army invested it in setting up a textile mill. Why would the army do this? Because there are essentially two kinds of charitable organisations. The first kind are the ones which for the most part collect donations and funds and spend those directly on charitable endeavours. They rely on a constant stream of donations. The second type is a little more complicated. These are organisations that operate as profitable entities. They undertake business and use the profits from these businesses to engage in charitable activities.

Fauji Foundation, set up under the Endowments Act of 1870, is the latter kind of organisation. Using that initial Rs 1.82 crore, the foundation has grown into a massive conglomerate that looks after the needs of retired servicemen and their families. For example, with the money they made from that first textile mill, the Fauji Foundation set up the first 50-bed tuberculosis hospital in Rawalpindi.

It is an entirely self-sustaining entity. Over time, the business interests of the Fauji Foundation have expanded including ventures in the fertiliser, banking, food, energy, and cement industries. Almost since the inception of Pakistan, the Fauji Foundation has been a point of pride for the armed forces and has been run by them. Which is why when Waqar Malik showed up, there was a sense of apprehension within the conglomerate.

So how’d a non-Fauji get to the head of the table?