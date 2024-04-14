Finance Minister leads delegation to Washington for IMF bailout talks

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, leading a delegation, departed for Washington, D.C. on Sunday to engage in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new loan program, as reported by Geo News.

The meetings are scheduled to take place next week, where Pakistan will formally request an economic bailout package from the IMF.

These negotiations are set to occur following an executive board meeting, and include a planned meeting between Minister Aurangzeb and the IMF’s Managing Director.

The delegation is also expected to meet representatives from the World Bank and other financial institutions during their visit.

Prior to his departure, Minister Aurangzeb briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 12 about his preparatory meetings with officials from the IMF, World Bank, and other institutions, focusing on Pakistan’s current economic situation.

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva confirmed on April 11 that discussions were ongoing about a potential follow-up program to Pakistan’s current nine-month, $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Georgieva noted that Pakistan was nearing successful completion of its current program and was experiencing some economic improvements, particularly in building up its reserves.

She emphasized the country’s commitment to continuing reforms and addressing remaining economic challenges.