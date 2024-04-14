Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Minister leads delegation to Washington for IMF bailout talks

Delegation is expected to meet representatives from the World Bank and other financial institutions

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, leading a delegation, departed for Washington, D.C. on Sunday to engage in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new loan program, as reported by Geo News.

The meetings are scheduled to take place next week, where Pakistan will formally request an economic bailout package from the IMF.

These negotiations are set to occur following an executive board meeting, and include a planned meeting between Minister Aurangzeb and the IMF’s Managing Director.

The delegation is also expected to meet representatives from the World Bank and other financial institutions during their visit.

Prior to his departure, Minister Aurangzeb briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 12 about his preparatory meetings with officials from the IMF, World Bank, and other institutions, focusing on Pakistan’s current economic situation.

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva confirmed on April 11 that discussions were ongoing about a potential follow-up program to Pakistan’s current nine-month, $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Georgieva noted that Pakistan was nearing successful completion of its current program and was experiencing some economic improvements, particularly in building up its reserves.

She emphasized the country’s commitment to continuing reforms and addressing remaining economic challenges.

 

 

Previous article
Oil prices set to rise as Middle East tension escalates after Iran’s attack on Israel
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Private sector borrowing declines by 37% amid economic challenges

The banking sector has seen a doubling of profits in CY23, largely due to investments in government securities

PSX records $82.9mn foreign portfolio investment inflows in July-April

Pakistan repays $1bn in international bonds

Federal govt borrows Rs4.8trn from banks in 9MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.