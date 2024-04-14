Pakistanis are proud of their charitability. But how do we best spend this generosity?

The existence of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital is nothing short of a miracle. The hospital is by all accounts a world class facility that has treated millions of patients over the course of the past three decades. In this time it has become a standard bearer for patient care, particularly the care of cancer patients, across the medical field in Pakistan.

Every single patient that has walked through the doors of Shaukat Khanum, every single facility they have opened, and every last achievement of this truly marvellous institution is testament to the collective generosity of the Pakistani people. The inception and continued operation of Shaukat Khanum has been made possible solely through charitable donations.

This propensity towards charitable giving is a particular point of pride amongst Pakistanis. Charity is a cultural attribute we can all be proud of. Findings from the Pakistan Centre of Philanthropy’s 2021 survey reveal that approximately 84% of respondents engage in some form of charitable giving, with an average annual donation of around Rs10,000. This act of generosity transcends income levels and employment statuses, indicating a widespread cultural norm.