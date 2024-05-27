Sign inSubscribe
ECC approves Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs4.272bn for various divisions, ministries

Rs 4.050 billion was approved for SUPARCO to meet the requirements of the project titled “Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System”. 

By APP
Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presiding over a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad on 27th May, 2024.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) of Rs 4.272 billion for various divisions and ministries. 

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting.

The cabinet committee approved Rs. 2.363 million for the payment of troops costs/subsistence allowance for the Ministry of Interior and Rs. 200 million for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Division.

Likewise, the ECC also approved Rs. 19.373 million for the Ministry of Law & Justice and Rs 4.050 billion for Strategic Plans Division/SUPARCO to meet the requirements of the project titled “Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System”. 

Furthermore, the proposal of the Ministry of Industries & Production to allow SNGPL-based plants to operate for a period of six months starting from March 31, 2024, till September 20, 2024, was approved by the committee, to ensure a smooth supply of urea fertiliser for Kharif season. 

The committee was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan; Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Ali Pervez Malik; Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

 

Pakistan’s gas transmission system at risk as line pack pressure surges to critical levels
Profit repatriation from Pakistan rises 250% YoY to $887mn in 10MFY24
