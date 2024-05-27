Profit repatriation from Pakistan rises 250% YoY to $887mn in 10MFY24

Foreign investors repatriated $887.1 million in profits and dividends in the first 10 months of FY24, a 250.13% increase from $253.36 million in the same period last year.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign firms repatriated $56.56 million in profits and dividends in April 2024 alone.

The financial business sector led with $149.58 million repatriated in 10MFY24. The petroleum refining sector saw profit outflows of $132.66 million, while the power sector repatriated $120.95 million. The food and transport sectors recorded repatriations of $109.19 million and $68.38 million, respectively.

The SBP data also revealed that investors from the UAE repatriated the highest profits, totaling $186.15 million in 10MFY24, compared to $12.35 million in the previous year.

The UK followed with $155.99 million, up from $15.88 million. China repatriated $101.32 million, an increase from $50.14 million. The United States repatriated $53.77 million during the review period.

Foreign companies repatriated $811.64 million from foreign direct investments (FDI) in various businesses, compared to $207.93 million in the previous year, marking a 290.35% increase.

Payments against portfolio investments amounted to $75.44 million, up from $38.61 million in 10MFY23, reflecting a 66.05% growth.