PTC announces export of nicotine pouches to Japan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has announced the launch of its ‘Made in Pakistan 3.0’ initiative, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history of economic contribution.

This initiative aims to export PTC’s modern oral tobacco-free nicotine pouches, Velo, to Japan, potentially generating $100 million annually through all its exports, as estimated by PTC.

The launch event was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, along with guests from both the public and private sectors and members of the media.

Recognized as Pakistan’s first multinational company, PTC has been a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. Over the past five years, the company has contributed over Rs 680 billion to the national exchequer, earning the prestigious ‘Highest Taxpayers Award’ in 2024 in recognition of its substantial fiscal contributions.

In April 2019, PTC embarked on its ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative, aligned with the Government of Pakistan’s export ambitions, focusing on exporting cigarettes and processed tobacco to various countries. This venture has generated over $157 million since its inception, significantly bolstering the Pakistani economy.

Building on this success, the ‘Made in Pakistan 3.0’ initiative aims to further enhance Pakistan’s economic standing. The introduction of nicotine pouches to the Japanese market represents a pivotal step in PTC’s commitment to innovation and growth, potentially adding an additional $50 million annually through foreign exchange earnings.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal stated, “Today marks a new chapter in PTC’s history. The ‘Made in Pakistan 3.0’ initiative not only exemplifies PTC’s dedication to economic progress but also showcases Pakistan’s capability to produce high-quality, innovative products for the global market.”

Minister Kamal added, “Pakistan has always been an ideal destination for foreign investors. The government is doing its best to facilitate large-scale investors at all levels. Today’s event is a testimony to the government’s extended support under the premiership of PM Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.”

British American Tobacco Group’s Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Michael Dijanosic, remarked, “It is a proud moment as PTC prepares to export modern oral nicotine pouches to key markets like Japan.

This achievement highlights our strong partnership and marks a major step forward for both BAT and Pakistan. Expanding into international markets creates new revenue streams and opportunities, reinforcing our position as global leaders.”

PTC’s Managing Director and CEO, Ali Akbar, added, “We are thrilled to expand our reach with Velo and contribute further to the economic development of Pakistan. Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to continuously seek new opportunities and markets. I would like to further request the Government of Pakistan to continue extending their valuable support by framing the right regulatory and fiscal regime for this segment, enabling it to flourish. Sensible regulations will certainly determine the long-term success and sustainability of this business.”