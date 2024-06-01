Nepra approves Rs 46.6bn Quarterly Tariff Adjustment for discos, KE

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an additional financial burden of Rs 46.613 billion on consumers of Discos and KE under the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the third quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

Of the total Rs 46.613 billion adjustment, Rs 28.515 billion is for capacity charges, Rs 10.284 billion for less FCA impact of T&D losses, Rs 5.309 billion for O&M, and Rs 2.541 billion for Use of System Charges.

The QTA will be reflected in electricity bills for July, August, and September 2024.

Power Division officials have requested Nepra to notify the QTA adjustment immediately, as tariff rebasing is also planned from July 1, 2024.

According to Nepra, the approved recoveries for the third quarter include Rs 7.772 billion for Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rs 2.181 billion for Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), negative Rs 1.013 billion for Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), Rs 9.090 billion for Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Rs 3.337 billion for Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Rs 14.095 billion for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Rs 5.011 billion for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Rs 5.219 billion for Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco), Rs 1.656 billion for Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco), and negative Rs 546 million for Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco).