Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rupee strengthens amid falling oil prices

The rupee had closed at Rs278.36 against the dollar on Monday.

By News Desk

The Pakistani rupee got appreciated by Rs0.06, closing at Rs278.30 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, on Tuesday. This improvement came on the heels of a significant decline in global oil prices, which reduced the demand for dollars needed for energy imports.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee had closed at Rs278.36 against the dollar on Monday.

The drop in oil prices was substantial, with Brent crude falling 3.4% to $78.33 per barrel and the US crude oil benchmark decreasing by 3.7% to $74.17 per barrel in international markets.

Energy imports constitute more than one-fourth of Pakistan’s total imports, amounting to nearly $52 billion in the current fiscal year. This high dependency underscores how fluctuations in energy prices directly impact the country’s economic activities.

Additional support for the rupee came from a significant increase in exports, which reached a three-year high of $2.8 billion in May 2024. This surge in exports increased the supply of foreign currency, potentially leading to a current account surplus for the month, thus easing pressure on the rupee.

This scenario prompted exporters to sell their dollar proceeds on future counters to avoid losses from potential further appreciation of the rupee.

Despite these fluctuations, the currency has remained relatively stable, fluctuating within the range of Rs278-278.50 per dollar over the past several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported a slight depreciation of Rs0.05 in the open market, with the local currency settling at Rs278.59 per dollar.

Previous article
Cigarette taxes cause more revenue loss than gain
Next article
Gold prices dip by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP, chambers...

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq suggested Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Industry (FPCCI), chambers, Institute of Chartered Accountants of...

UBL extends PKR 20 billion finance facility to Engro Fertilizers Limited

Solar savings at risk: Net metering vs. gross metering debate heats up in Pakistan

FinMin Aurangzeb anticipates interest rate reduction by SBP this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.