Govt allocates Rs 267.95 billion for power sector in PSDP 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 267,952.773 million for various ongoing and new schemes in the power sector as part of the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to budgetary documents, the allocation includes Rs 113,760.301 million for ongoing schemes, Rs 17,401 million for new schemes, and Rs 136,791.472 million from own resources for the year 2024-25.

Out of the total allocation, the local component stands at Rs 135,564 million, while the foreign loan component is Rs 132,388.208 million.

For ongoing projects, significant allocations have been made. The government has earmarked Rs 4,500 million each for the 220/132 Kv GIS substation Dhabiji and the 220 Kv Haripur Substation. Additionally, Rs 6,000 million has been allocated for the 220Kv Swabi Substation and Rs 6,500 million for the 500 Kv Allama Iqbal Industrial City. In district Chitral, Rs 1,424.360 million has been allocated for electrification works in various valleys.

Other major ongoing projects include Rs 4,536.225 million for the 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park Grid Station and Rs 38,000 million for the installation of the 2×600 MW Coal Fired Power Project GENCO-I (Jamshoro). The Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program-II has received Rs 3,808 million, while the electricity distribution efficiency improvement projects for MEPCO and HESCO have been allocated Rs 4,499 million and Rs 3,691.509 million, respectively. Moreover, Rs 2,600 million has been earmarked for the 500 kV Matiari—Moro-R Y Khan transmission line.

For new projects, the budget has allocated Rs 6,250 million for land acquisition for the installation of a 1200 MW solar power plant in Layyah. The electricity distribution improvement has been allocated Rs 4,500 million, and Rs 6,000 million has been set aside for the installation of an assets performance management system on 100 kV and 200 kV distribution transformers.

Other notable allocations include Rs 34,148.335 million for the evacuation of power from the Dasu Hydropower Project (HPP) Stage-1, Rs 16,801 million for the evacuation of power from Suki Kinari and Kohala, and Rs 2,200 million for the evacuation of power from the Tarbela 5th Extension. Additionally, Rs 1,007 million has been allocated for the evacuation of power from wind power projects in Jhimpir, and Rs 2,344 million for the installation of a pilot battery energy storage system.

The budget also includes Rs 11,341 million for the upgradation of NTDC telecommunication and Rs 6,600 million for the 220 kV Dharki-Rahim Yar Khan transmission line. Furthermore, Rs 7,230 million has been allocated for the extension and augmentation of existing 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations. The 500 kV Islamabad West Substation has been allocated Rs 4,615.686 million, the 220 kV Arifwala Substation Rs 2,750 million, and the 500/220 kV Sialkot Substation Rs 4,430.200 million.

This substantial investment highlights the government’s focus on bolstering the power infrastructure, improving electricity distribution efficiency, and advancing renewable energy projects across the country. These allocations demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing the power sector’s challenges and ensuring a reliable and efficient energy supply for the nation.

