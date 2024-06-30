Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR exceeds FY24 collection target, sespite shortfalls in sales tax, customs duties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) achieved a collection of Rs9.285 trillion

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) achieved a collection of Rs9.285 trillion during the fiscal year 2023-24, slightly surpassing the revised target of Rs9.252 trillion.

Initially set at Rs9.415 trillion, the budgetary target was adjusted downward to exclude taxes delayed in superior courts due to non-implementation of measures announced in the 2023-24 budget.

Legal stays on the collection of super tax and windfall income tax contributed to shortfalls in sales tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED), and customs duty, despite income tax collections exceeding targets.

Income tax collections reached Rs4.512 trillion, surpassing the revised target of Rs3.721 trillion by 21.25%. However, sales tax collections amounted to Rs3.096 trillion, falling short of the Rs3.607 trillion target by 14.16% even after revision.

Federal excise duty collections totaled Rs576 billion, missing the Rs600 billion target by 4%. Customs duty collections stood at Rs1.101 trillion against a target of Rs1.324 trillion, marking a shortfall of 16.84%.

An FBR official highlighted the challenges posed by legal impediments to tax collection and emphasized the need for streamlined implementation of fiscal measures to enhance revenue performance in future fiscal years.

Previous article
President Zardari approves Finance Bill 2024
Next article
Management firm created to manage PWD assets
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Private banks are less ‘efficient’ than govt banks, research finds

Recent research reveals that government-owned banks in Pakistan exhibit greater efficiency compared to private banks, prioritizing long-term societal benefits over the profit-driven approach of...

World Bank approves $650 million to help Bangladesh develop Bay Terminal 

Govt raises petroleum levy to Rs70/litre in Finance Bill

Pakistan seeks to renegotiate LNG imports with Qatar amid economic downturn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.