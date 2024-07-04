FBR to transfer over 100 senior officials to ‘admin pool’ amid corruption allegations

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to transfer over 100 of its senior officials to the Admin Pool following corruption allegations.

According to a news report, a list of these officials, including those from the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service, has been prepared, with notifications expected to be issued in the coming days.

The FBR had initially compiled the list before the budget preparation exercise, but the notifications were delayed due to the budget process.

This upcoming reassignment marks the second significant shuffle within two months, potentially affecting senior officials, including those at the grade-20 level. Just before Eid, the FBR suspended two officials, a Deputy Commissioner and an inspector, for improperly processing a refund case worth over Rs800 million. This suspension followed a similar major refund case earlier this year.

On April 26, 2024, the FBR had already reassigned nearly all key members, including the Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations), to the Admin Pool.

Additionally, the FBR transferred and posted 22 senior Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22, including 13 key members and director generals of the Board, as well as two chief commissioners of Inland Revenue.

The FBR also reassigned 14 senior Customs officials (BS-20 to BS-22), including the Director General of Customs Intelligence. In total, 49 senior tax officials were transferred and posted in the previous reshuffle.