Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to transfer over 100 senior officials to ‘admin pool’ amid corruption allegations

Major shuffle expected as FBR prepares list of these officials, including those from the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to transfer over 100 of its senior officials to the Admin Pool following corruption allegations. 

According to a news report, a list of these officials, including those from the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service, has been prepared, with notifications expected to be issued in the coming days.

The FBR had initially compiled the list before the budget preparation exercise, but the notifications were delayed due to the budget process.

This upcoming reassignment marks the second significant shuffle within two months, potentially affecting senior officials, including those at the grade-20 level. Just before Eid, the FBR suspended two officials, a Deputy Commissioner and an inspector, for improperly processing a refund case worth over Rs800 million. This suspension followed a similar major refund case earlier this year.

On April 26, 2024, the FBR had already reassigned nearly all key members, including the Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations), to the Admin Pool. 

Additionally, the FBR transferred and posted 22 senior Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22, including 13 key members and director generals of the Board, as well as two chief commissioners of Inland Revenue.

The FBR also reassigned 14 senior Customs officials (BS-20 to BS-22), including the Director General of Customs Intelligence. In total, 49 senior tax officials were transferred and posted in the previous reshuffle.

 

Previous article
Social-commerce platform DealCart closes a $3 million round
Next article
Global oil prices edge lower, retreating from multi-month highs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

Bank of Punjab approves expansion plan for Bahrain, UAE

The board gives go-ahead to establish a Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a representative office in the United Arab Emirates

Global oil prices edge lower, retreating from multi-month highs

Social-commerce platform DealCart closes a $3 million round

Federal govt decides to shut down Pakistan Steel Mill

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.