Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan opts for negotiation over legal action in $800 million dispute with UAE’s Etisalat 

Privatisation Secretary hopes for a breakthrough by October-November as government seeks resolution in 16-year-old PTCL privatisation case 

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has decided not to pursue legal action to resolve a 16-year-old dispute with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over $800 million in outstanding privatisation proceeds from the sale of a 26% stake in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). 

Instead, officials hope for a breakthrough in the coming months.

Etisalat owes Pakistan $800 million as part of the $2.6 billion deal for PTCL shares made in July 2005. Since then, Etisalat has withheld $799.3 million, holding 407.8 million shares without making the due payments.

According to a news report, Privatisation Ministry Secretary Jawad Paul stated during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation that litigation would not be pursued to resolve the nearly $800 million payment dispute with Etisalat, the UAE telecommunications company.

Senator Talal Chaudhry, chairing the meeting, highlighted that the PTCL sale agreement includes clauses favoring the buyer, preventing Pakistan from taking legal action. The privatisation secretary mentioned discrepancies over the number of properties transferred to PTCL, with Pakistan claiming 34 properties not transferred, while the UAE asserts the number is 94.

The meeting also covered the privatisation status of several institutions. Secretary Usman Bajwa briefed the committee on the active privatisation list, noting that PIA, Roosevelt Hotel, House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL), and First Women Bank Limited are expected to be privatised within the current fiscal year.

Bajwa highlighted that the sale of First Women Bank Limited is being pursued under the G2G Act with the UAE government, although a competitive bidding route might be required since the buying firm is not directly owned by the UAE government.

Committee members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of major strategic asset sales over the past 15 years. The highest loss-making sector, the power sector, is not included in the first phase of privatisation. However, the privatization of four power generation companies will be initiated in a phased manner, focusing initially on efficient plants.

The committee was informed that Pakistan Steel Mills has been removed from the privatisation list and returned to the Ministry of Industries.

Previous article
Solarisation of agricultural tube wells to save Pakistan $2.7 billion in foreign exchange
Next article
PSO approves $3 million for market study to assess Green Refinery Project
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.