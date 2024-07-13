Solarisation of agricultural tube wells to save Pakistan $2.7 billion in foreign exchange

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that, following initiatives in Balochistan, the federal government will collaborate with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

This effort is aimed at promoting sustainable energy practices and reducing reliance on diesel.

Chairing a meeting on the solarisation of agricultural tube wells and the anti-power theft campaign at the PM House, the prime minister emphasized that solar energy is the cheapest source of electricity production, making its promotion a top government priority.

During the meeting, it was revealed that this shift could save Pakistan $2.7 billion in foreign exchange annually.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy in consultation with provincial governments for the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

PM Shehbaz also instructed officials to devise a plan to further enhance measures against electricity theft. He commended the provincial governments for their cooperation with the Power Ministry in this campaign and urged the introduction of a smart metering system to address issues of overbilling.

The meeting was informed that since the start of the anti-electricity theft campaign in September 2023, a total of 74,366 people had been arrested, 174,562 FIRs registered, 46 employees of Power Distribution Companies suspended, and 421,460 cases filed across the country. Additionally, 1,113 new electricity meters were recently installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and around 12,000 illegal connections were removed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (via video link), Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsaan Afzal (via video link), and other senior officials. The chief secretaries of the four provinces also participated via video link.