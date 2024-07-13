Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to expand fixed retailers scheme to 42 cities 

Initiative aims to introduce a fixed slab-based tax scheme for retailers to collect Rs50 billion annually

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to extend its fixed retailers scheme to 42 cities, implementing a minimum tax amount ranging from Rs100 to Rs10,000 per month, depending on shop valuation rates.

This move is part of the IMF program, which targets an annual collection of Rs50 billion from the retailers scheme in the current fiscal year. 

The FBR has shared a detailed valuation of shop rates across 42 cities with retailer representatives. The proposed tax amounts range from Rs1,200 to Rs120,000 annually, based on shop valuations. 

Although the FBR has yet to notify the expansion of the Tajir Dost Scheme from six to 42 cities, the initiative aims to introduce a fixed slab-based tax scheme for retailers. Previous attempts to bring retailers into the tax net had failed due to political pressures from shop owners.

The Tajir Dost Scheme initially launched voluntarily in six cities with a deadline of April 30, 2024, saw only 78 retailers register themselves. Despite continued efforts involving trader leaders, only 44,830 retailers have registered out of over 3 million nationwide.

Efforts to implement Point of Sale (PoS) machines in branded shops faced challenges due to inadequate technology, operational frameworks, and a fragmented approach within the FBR, hindering the success of IT-based solutions like PoS, Track & Trace, and Digital Invoicing.

Previous article
Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training
Next article
Solarisation of agricultural tube wells to save Pakistan $2.7 billion in foreign exchange
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Solarisation of agricultural tube wells to save Pakistan $2.7 billion in...

After Balochistan, federal government will collaborate with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, and KP to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy. 

Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training

British investors keen to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

PM directs privatisation of PASSCO, restructuring of Wheat Board

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.