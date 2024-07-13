Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training

Federal Minister for Industries, Production, and National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, announced on Friday that Pakistan will send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for higher education and specialized training in agriculture and food security.

The announcement was made during a meeting with Xu Hangtian, Counselor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, as per a news release. The meeting focused on finalizing the details of this initiative, which was previously announced during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China.

Rana Tanveer emphasised that the primary goal of the scholarship program is to enhance the skills and capabilities of Pakistani graduates in the food and agriculture sectors. The program will equip students with modern agricultural techniques and technical skills.

The minister highlighted that the training in China will cover specific skills in agriculture and food security, with students being selected from all over Pakistan, prioritizing those from Balochistan. The Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, will implement the scholarship program.

This initiative aims to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural sector by fostering expertise and innovation among its graduates through advanced training and education in China.