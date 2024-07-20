Abu Dhabi Ports to invest $250 million in Karachi Port

Abu Dhabi Ports announced to invest $250 million in Karachi Port during the next 10 years in berth expansion, terminal upgradation and other infrastructure projects.

Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports Khurram Aziz Khan, accompanied by a delegation, on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and informed him about the company’s future investment in Karachi Port. He informed the prime minister that a fully equipped multipurpose terminal was being constructed through a $130 million investment that would be completed within two years.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the company’s investment in the improvement of the container terminal facility at Karachi Port featuring X control, automated gates, 200-meter expansion in berth, crane rail track and development of infrastructure.

It was told that after the development of new infrastructure, cargo ships of up to 120,000 tons capacity would be able to anchor at the port to boost economic activity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz called for using modern technology and machinery to improve cargo and container handling at the port besides reducing the clearance time to a minimum.

He said that the objective of the agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports was to ensure transparency, enhance capacity and improve port operations. He also assured that the government would extend maximum support in executing the agreement to achieve maximum benefits.

The prime minister directed the railway authorities to provide freight bogies and other necessary rolling stock to operationalise the project and, and improve the transportation of cargo from the terminal.