Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP fines DHA Lahore, Wateen Telecom for restricting consumers choice

Competition Tribunal holds CCP’s penalties of Rs 10 million and Rs 5 million  on DHA Lahore and Wateen Telecom respectively for an arrangement of limiting telecom and media services 

By News Desk

In a significant ruling, the Competition Appellate Tribunal has dismissed the appeals filed by Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, and Wateen Telecom (Pvt) Limited, upholding the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) decision to impose penalties for engaging in prohibited agreements that restricted consumer choice.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has maintained the penalties levied by the CCP on DHA Lahore and Wateen Telecom. DHA Lahore was fined PKR 10 million and Wateen Telecom PKR 5 million for entering into an exclusive arrangement of limiting the provision of telecommunication and media services within DHA Lahore to Wateen Telecom alone.

The proceedings were initiated following numerous complaints from DHA Lahore residents about the lack of choice in service providers other than Wateen Telecom and the unsatisfactory quality of services offered. Investigations by the CCP revealed an exclusive arrangement between DHA Lahore and Wateen Telecom, granting the latter sole rights to provide telecommunication and media services in certain phases of DHA.

The exclusive agreement between DHA Lahore and Wateen Telecom was found to be in contravention of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. Consequently, the CCP, vide its order dated 22 March 2011, imposed penalties of PKR 10 million on DHA and PKR 5 million on Wateen. The provisions of the agreement granting Wateen exclusive rights, including the right of way and soil digging permissions, were declared void and without legal effect.

Both DHA Lahore and Wateen Telecom appealed the CCP’s decision before the Competition Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad. After extensive hearings, the Tribunal dismissed both appeals, affirming the CCP’s findings and penalties.

Previous article
Abu Dhabi Ports to invest $250 million in Karachi Port
Next article
Pakistan and Turkmenistan set to announce railway project along TAPI route
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.