Pakistan and Turkmenistan set to announce railway project along TAPI route

Pakistan and Turkmenistan are expected to announce the construction of a railway line coinciding with the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project next week, aimed at boosting regional connectivity and establishing a reliable transport link between the two nations.

As per media reports, the plans ahead of the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) on Trade, Economic, Science, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, scheduled for July 22-24, 2024. The announcement is poised to be a highlight of the discussions, which will also cover a range of bilateral trade and cooperation issues.

A preparatory inter-ministerial meeting was recently chaired by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of Economic Affairs, focusing on the implementation of previous JIC session agreements and future engagements, including the pending Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between both countries.

Despite previous engagements, trade between Pakistan and Turkmenistan was reported at a mere $4.85 million this year, a decrease from $8 million in FY 22-23.

The upcoming JIC session will also address the TAPI Gas pipeline project, with the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas scheduled concurrently. Matters pertaining to enhancing air service agreements, liberal visa policies, and cultural cooperation will also be on the agenda.

These discussions come at a time when both countries are exploring ways to capitalise on untapped potential in various sectors, including agriculture, where talks on urea purchases are ongoing, and cultural affairs, with proposals to enhance cultural representations in Turkmenistan’s national heritage sites.