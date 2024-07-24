Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Tribunal upholds billions in regulatory duty recovery from six oil companies

Tribunal confirms regulatory duty on petrol imports, rejects appeals from Hascol, Gas & Oil Pakistan, Taj Gasoline, My Petroleum, Puma Energy, and Euro Oil

By Monitoring Desk

A customs appellate tribunal has upheld the recovery of a 10% regulatory duty, amounting to billions of rupees, from six oil companies on the import of petrol in 2022.

According to a media report, the tribunal’s two-member panel upheld the departmental appeals against an order from the collector customs (appeals) that had previously ruled in favour of the oil importers, including Hascol Petroleum Ltd, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd, Taj Gasoline Ltd, My Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd, Puma Energy Pakistan Ltd, and Euro Oil (Pvt) Ltd.

The oil companies had sought exemption from the regulatory duty under SRO 806(1)/2022, issued on June 20, 2022. This exemption was denied because the federal government had imposed a 10% duty on petrol imports through the same SRO. The duty exemption was only applicable to cargoes for which letters of credit (LCs) had already been opened or were on the high seas.

The time-specific scheme was valid until June 30, 2022, and ceased to exist from July 1, when SRO 966(1)/2022 came into effect. Despite this, the oil importers filed petitions with the Sindh High Court seeking an extension of the exemption to include their imported petrol.

The Sindh High Court initially allowed the provisional release of the imported goods by securing the disputed amount through pay orders or bank guarantees. However, the high court ultimately dismissed the petitions in its final ruling.

Previous article
Sugar exports to Afghanistan resume after four-year pause 
Next article
US, China, and UAE top destinations for Pakistani exports in FY 2023-24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Lucky TG completes share repurchase from LCI, TGL

Despite the buyback, LTG remains an associated company of TGL, as TGL retains a 49% equity share in LTG following the buyback

US, China, and UAE top destinations for Pakistani exports in FY 2023-24

Sugar exports to Afghanistan resume after four-year pause 

IHC approves Scheme of Arrangement between Engro, Dawood Hercules, and DH Partners

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.