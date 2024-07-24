Sign inSubscribe
Exports

US, China, and UAE top destinations for Pakistani exports in FY 2023-24

Exports to the US declined, while trade with China and UAE showed significant growth

By APP

The United States remained at the top position as the leading destination for Pakistani exports during the fiscal year 2023-24, despite a notable decline, with China and the United Arab Emirates following closely. 

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s exports to the US totaled $5,432.929 million, down 8.41% from $5,932.358 million in the previous fiscal year.

China saw a rise in imports from Pakistan, with figures reaching $2,707.225 million, a 33.64% increase from $2,025.741 million last year. The UAE also marked a growth, importing goods worth $2,082.206 million compared to $1,475.832 million in the prior year.

Other notable trading partners included the United Kingdom, where exports slightly increased to $2,012.643 million from $1,968.432 million, and Germany, although exports to Germany dropped to $1,512.458 million from $1,600.413 million.

Further data indicated fluctuations in trade with European countries; exports to Holland and Italy fell to $1,383.094 million and $1,121.772 million, respectively. However, exports to Spain showed growth, reaching $1,449.465 million from $1,375.019 million.

In the Asian region, exports to Afghanistan and Bangladesh saw mixed results, with Afghanistan imports increasing to $554.008 million from $522.271 million, while exports to Bangladesh decreased to $666.516 million from $768.548 million. 

Trade with France and Belgium also declined, with exports totaling $507.739 million and $556.163 million, respectively.

Conversely, exports to Saudi Arabia experienced an increase, rising to $710.335 million from $503.851 million. Exports to Turkey showed a slight increase to $335.137 million from $323.398 million, rounding out a diverse year of trade dynamics for Pakistan.

APP
APP

