US market proves a headache for global carmakers

CEO Makoto Uchida said it was a “tough one” to optimise inventory buildup in the United States and it would focus on better cars it can charge more for.

Ford has been beset by structural inefficiencies and by its electric vehicle business as it struggles to gain traction in that market. The company’s EV and software unit posted a $1.1 billion operating loss for the quarter and expects that business to lose up to $5.5 billion for the year before taxes.

World No. 4 automaker Stellantis said it was taking steps to fix weak margins and high inventory in the U.S. after delivering worse than expected first-half results. CEO Carlos Tavares said he will not hesitate to axe underperforming brands in its sprawling portfolio.

“If they don’t make money, we’ll shut them down,” he said.

He has maintained since Stellantis was created in 2021 from the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA that all of its 14 brands including Maserati, Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep have a future.

Stellantis’ profit margins have been higher than its peers in recent years, but in a note Bernstein analysts said its margins were now not far above those of General Motors, which posted solid results earlier this week and raised its annual profit forecast.

“This raises questions over Stellantis’ cost efficiency reputation,” they wrote. Its shares have fallen more than 20% this year, worst among the major European carmakers.

The world’s number 3 automaker by sales, Hyundai, posted strong second-quarter results, lifted by US sales of premium SUV models and hybrid vehicles, which helped it offset prolonged weakness in South Korea.

Like Stellantis, Nissan plans to bolster sales from new and refreshed models in the second half, including the Armada and Murano SUVs.

“It’s totally unclear what vehicles that Nissan is selling in the United States are popular,” said Seiji Sugiura, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“As the competitiveness of the models in their lineup is falling, they have no other choice but to make new vehicles, sell those and hope that they will be popular.”