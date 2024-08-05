Sign inSubscribe
APTMA urges further rate cuts as Pakistan’s real interest rate reaches regional peak

The association's plea comes as recent inflation data for July reveals a year-on-year (YoY) inflation rate of 11.8%

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urgently called for additional interest rate reductions to alleviate borrowing costs and stimulate economic growth. The association’s plea comes as recent inflation data for July reveals a year-on-year (YoY) inflation rate of 11.8%, despite a recent monthly increase in prices, which has pushed real interest rates in Pakistan to the highest level in the region.

With the policy rate set at 19.5%, Pakistan’s real interest rate stands at 8.41%. This rate far exceeds those in neighboring countries, with China and India reporting much lower real interest rates of 3.21% and 1.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Turkey are experiencing negative real interest rates.

The comparative data highlights the disparity:

  • Pakistan: Inflation at 11.10%, Policy Rate at 19.50%, Real Interest Rate at 8.40%
  • China: Inflation at 0.20%, Policy Rate at 3.40%, Real Interest Rate at 3.20%
  • India: Inflation at 5.10%, Policy Rate at 6.50%, Real Interest Rate at 1.40%
  • Vietnam: Inflation at 4.40%, Policy Rate at 4.50%, Real Interest Rate at 0.10%
  • Bangladesh: Inflation at 9.70%, Policy Rate at 8.50%, Real Interest Rate at -1.20%
  • Turkey: Inflation at 61.80%, Policy Rate at 50.00%, Real Interest Rate at -11.80%

APTMA argues that with the current high real interest rate, combined with recent government-imposed royalties and taxes on various sectors, further reductions in interest rates are crucial for boosting economic activity. The association believes that easing borrowing costs will help invigorate Pakistan’s economic sectors and offset the impact of recent fiscal measures.

BYD to launch electric vehicles in Pakistan on August 17th 
Power Division denies media claims on new courts and stations for electricity theft
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
