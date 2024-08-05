Power Division denies media claims on new courts and stations for electricity theft

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has officially refuted recent media reports alleging the establishment of separate courts and police stations to address electricity theft. The division clarified that these reports are unfounded and inaccurate.

According to a statement from the Information Ministry, the federal government is indeed intensifying its efforts to combat electricity theft through an ongoing campaign. This initiative involves leveraging the services of various law enforcement agencies to enhance its effectiveness.

The statement also emphasized that the costs associated with this anti-theft campaign are not being passed on to consumers. The Power Division reassured the public that the campaign’s financial burden is being managed separately from consumer charges.