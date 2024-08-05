Govt acquires Rs46 billion Ijara Sukuk on Bai Mujjal basis

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Monday, held an auction to acquire Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk (GIS) on a deferred payment basis, known as Bai Muajjal. In the auction, the SBP secured Rs46 billion worth of Sukuk.

The Sukuk are set to be delivered on August 5, 2024.

SBP received bids totaling Rs46 billion for GIS Variable Rental Rate 35 (GIS-VRR 35), indicating the amount participants were willing to sell.

The sale prices offered ranged from Rs170.39 to Rs173.35, with the final cut-off price established at Rs173.35.