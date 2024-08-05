Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt acquires Rs46 billion Ijara Sukuk on Bai Mujjal basis

The Sukuk are set to be delivered on August 5, 2024

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Monday, held an auction to acquire Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk (GIS) on a deferred payment basis, known as Bai Muajjal. In the auction, the SBP secured Rs46 billion worth of Sukuk.

The Sukuk are set to be delivered on August 5, 2024.

SBP received bids totaling Rs46 billion for GIS Variable Rental Rate 35 (GIS-VRR 35), indicating the amount participants were willing to sell.

The sale prices offered ranged from Rs170.39 to Rs173.35, with the final cut-off price established at Rs173.35.

Previous article
Power Division denies media claims on new courts and stations for electricity theft
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Oil prices retreat as geopolitical fears subside amid weak economic fundamentals

The global oil markets experienced significant turbulence this week, initially driven by heightened geopolitical tensions but ultimately influenced by weak economic fundamentals. Following a...

US firm proposes major regulatory reforms for Pakistan

Pakistan cement industry faces 7% decline in offtakes amid economic challenges

Google launches AI Academy to boost startups in Pakistan and APAC region 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.