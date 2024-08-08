Finance Committee raises concerns over disbursement process and corruption in BISP 

The Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue expressed concern on Wednesday over the disbursement process, surveys, and corruption within the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The committee, chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, met at the Parliament House to discuss major programs, budget allocations, disbursements, poverty surveys, and new payment methods related to BISP.

The Chairperson of BISP and the Secretary of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety informed the committee that the annual budget for BISP has increased by 27% for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs598.718 billion.

The committee raised issues regarding the disbursement process, illegal deductions by point-of-sale (POS) operators, and overall corruption in the program. They called for direct access for beneficiaries to payments and criticised the bureaucratic approach in policy-making.

To enhance security in the disbursement process, the committee directed the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to assist BISP in implementing biometric verification for beneficiaries. The Governor briefed the committee on inflation, money supply, monetary policy, the current account, foreign exchange reserves, and plans for price stability and sustainable growth.

