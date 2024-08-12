Chicken prices fixing case: Notice issued, response sought from parties in the case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court has sought response, issuing notice to parties on an application seeking chicken prices fixing according to law.

LHC’s acting CJ Abid Aziz heard the miscellaneous application filed by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA).

PPA contended that Punjab government’s mechanism for fixing chicken prices was illegal.

It was requested in the petition to devise mechanisms with the consultation of PPA and Trades Association.

Petitioner pleaded with the court to direct fixing of chicken prices according to rules and regulations.

LHC has recommended to transfer the application to Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi’s court.

Consequently, the court has sought reply from the parties in the case until August 16, by issuing notice to them.