Chicken prices fixing case: Notice issued, response sought from parties in the case

PPA contended that Punjab government’s mechanism for fixing chicken prices was illegal

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore High Court has sought response, issuing notice to parties on an application seeking chicken prices fixing according to law.

LHC’s acting CJ Abid Aziz heard the miscellaneous application filed by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA).

It was requested in the petition to devise mechanisms with the consultation of PPA and Trades Association.

Petitioner pleaded with the court to direct fixing of chicken prices according to rules and regulations.

LHC has recommended to transfer the application to Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi’s court.

Consequently, the court has sought reply from the parties in the case until August 16, by issuing notice to them.

Pakistan’s car sales drop 36% in July 2024 amid pre-buying surge in June
Petroleum prices likely to decrease by up to Rs 8.36 per litre for second half of August
