Petroleum prices likely to decrease by up to Rs 8.36 per litre for second half of August

High-speed diesel (HSD) could witness a reduction of Rs 7.70 per litre

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Fuel prices are estimated to decrease by over Rs 8 per litre for the last fifteen days of on-going month of August 2024.

According to industry sources, petrol is expected to decrease by Rs 8.36 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could witness a reduction of Rs 7.70 per litre.

Additionally, kerosene oil is projected to decrease by Rs 7.16 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) may see a substantial cut of Rs 4.49 per litre for the 2nd half of August 2024.

As per sources, the estimated cuts in petroleum prices are subject to government approval and are contingent on various factors, including global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and financial implications for the energy sector.

These price reductions are also based on the current tax structure and, if approved, would mean consumers could be paying Rs 261.07 per litre for petrol, Rs 265.07 per litre for HSD, Rs 170.23 per litre for kerosene oil, and Rs 156.04 per litre for LDO.

The proposed changes are calculated based on the present government taxes and are expected to alleviate the inflation burden on the general public.

The OGRA will forward its work regarding future oil prices on July 15th August, after which the finance ministry will consult with the Prime Minister to make the final decision, said sources.

Currently, petrol is available at Rs 265.43 per litre, HSD at Rs 272.77 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs 177.39 per litre, and LDO at Rs 160.53 per litre in the open market of the country.


Petrol is primarily used as fuel for cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles. High-speed diesel (HSD) is mainly used for heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses, as well as industrial machinery, generators, and some agricultural equipment.


Kerosene oil serves as a critical resource for cooking and lighting in households without electricity access. Light diesel oil is utilized in industrial boilers, furnaces, and certain types of engines, particularly in sectors like textiles, cement, and power generation.


If approved, this reduction in fuel prices is expected to contribute to a decrease in the country’s inflation rate, which is already showing signs of decline. The significant cut in oil prices would provide much-needed relief to inflation-hit consumers, easing their financial burden, sources added.

