PTA prepares new plan for phase-wise blocking of SIMs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared new plan for phase-wise blocking of illegal mobile phone SIMs.

According to details, the PTA has acquired data from NADRA and illegal SIMs would be blocked in three phases.

The PTA sources said that in first phase SIMS acquired on fake and rejected CNICs would be blocked.

In second phase, SIMs registered on expired CNICs and in third phase SIMs registered on CNICs of people have passed away would be blocked.

The PTA sources said that messages were being sent to such customers and process of phase-wise blocking SIMS would start from August 16.