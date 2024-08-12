Konnect by HBL leads Esports in Pakistan

KARACHI: Konnect by HBL (Konnect), the Bank’s branchless banking platform, leads the Esports scene in Pakistan with the launch of its third ‘Aur Khelo’ tournament, this time featuring the game ‘Valorant’.

Through this initiative, Konnect aims to provide a platform for gamers to support the growth of the gaming community in Pakistan. The tournament, taking place on 17 August 2024 in Karachi, is powered by IGN and Raptr.

Konnect is a pivotal player in the growth of Pakistan’s Esports ecosystem. By organizing the ‘Aur Khelo’ tournament series, the platform is not only tapping into the immense potential of the youth market but also actively fostering a vibrant gaming community. Konnect is committed to shaping the future of Esports in the country and empowering the next generation of gamers.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar A. Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “Konnect by HBL recognizes the immense potential of Pakistan’s 37-million-strong gaming community and we are excited to embark on our next chapter in Esports. By leading in this arena, we aim to empower the next generation of gaming champions and contribute significantly to the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.”