OGDCL announces second gas discovery in Mari East Block

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas from its exploratory well, Chak 202-1, located in District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab Province.

According to a notice sent to the PSX on Tuesday, Chak 202-1 was spudded on June 29, 2024, as an exploratory well, utilizing OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well reached a depth of 1956.50 meters.

Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 (Barefoot) in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) has tested 6.15 million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) gas through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1340 Pounds per Square Inch (psi).

This marks the second consecutive discovery in the Mari East Block, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of the Block through its robust exploration strategy.

OGDCL is the operator of the Mari East Exploration License with 100% working interest.

The discovery not only opens new avenues but also contributes significantly to bridging the energy demand-supply gap with indigenous resources, thereby enhancing the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.