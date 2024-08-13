Sign inSubscribe
Wah Nobel Chemicals enhances production capacity of its UFMC plant 

Plant's capacity will be increased from 13,000 metric tons per annum to 19,000 metric tons per annum

News Desk

The Board of Directors of Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited has approved the enhancement of the production capacity of its Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) plant alongside the budget for the financial year 2024-25. 

According to the company’s disclosure at the PSX, the plant’s capacity will be increased from 13,000 metric tons per annum to 19,000 metric tons per annum. This decision is in line with the company’s plans to scale up its operations and meet growing demand.

Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 31 May 1983 as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, of 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). 

The principal activity of the company is to manufacture Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound, Formaldehyde and formaldehyde-based liquid resins for use as bonding agents in the chipboard, plywood and flush door manufacturing industries.

