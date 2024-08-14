CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs16 billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved six projects worth of Rs16 billion and forwarded seven major projects worth Rs249 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP, under the chair of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, met on Tuesday to review development projects totaling Rs265 billion.

The meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra and representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments, deliberated on projects spanning sectors such as energy, education, health, environment, physical planning, and transport.

Among the approved projects were two in the education sector: the construction of Cadet College Kharan, valued at Rs2.94 billion, and the establishment of the Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline in Islamabad, costing Rs1.59 billion.

Additionally, the CDWP recommended the Rs9.95 billion Danish School Balochistan project to ECNEC.

In the energy sector, the CDWP forwarded the “Construction of 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Project” in Swat to ECNEC. This Rs35.76 billion project aims to generate 346 GWh of renewable energy annually.

The CDWP also advanced two key environmental projects: the “Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project” (Rs29.22 billion) and the “Up-Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme” (Rs122.15 billion) to ECNEC.

In the health sector, the CDWP approved the Rs1.84 billion project for upgrading the Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute in Lahore. It also sanctioned Rs497.67 million for the establishment of a Project Management Unit under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s Industrial Cooperation Development Project.

Additionally, the CDWP forwarded the Rs4.1 billion project for constructing additional suites for Parliament members and the Rs22.55 billion road improvement project in Ziarat to ECNEC. The “Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System” in Karachi, with a revised cost of Rs29.29 billion, was also recommended.

Finally, the CDWP approved the Rs5.02 billion project for the rehabilitation of roads in Karachi’s SITE Industrial Estate. These projects are set to play a critical role in Pakistan’s development across multiple sectors.