Sign inSubscribe
Industry

NEPRA flags Rs596 billion in losses due to Discos’ inefficiencies 

Transmission and distribution losses rise to 18.31% in FY24, resulting in Rs276 billion addition to the circular debt

By Monitoring Desk

Losses incurred by the power distribution companies (Discos) due to their inefficient transmission and distribution system (T&D) increased by 18.31% in FY24, up from 16.84% in the previous fiscal year, exceeding the allowed average target of 11.77% by 6.54%. This breach contributed approximately Rs276 billion to the circular debt.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has expressed serious concerns over the performance of Discos, noting an increase in inefficiencies and losses amounting to Rs596 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. 

NEPRA’s concerns were communicated to the Central Power Purchasing Agency-G (CPPA-G) after reviewing the circular debt report for June 2024. The power regulator observed a decline in electricity purchases by Discos, with a reduction to 11,142 GWh in FY24 compared to 16,696 GWh in FY23, representing a 1% decrease. 

Despite maintaining a recovery rate of 92%, the financial impact of uncollected amounts grew to Rs315 billion in FY24, up from Rs236 billion in FY23. 

NEPRA attributed an additional Rs83 billion increase in circular debt to the inefficiencies of Discos, which have exacerbated the overall debt situation.

The report also highlighted the performance of specific Discos, including Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco), and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), all of which showed increases in T&D losses and receivables, further contributing to the growing financial burden on the power sector.

The report underscores the need for urgent reforms to address the inefficiencies within Discos and to prevent further escalation of circular debt.

Previous article
OGRA notifies 3.2% hike in RLNG prices
Next article
Govt faces scrutiny over $8 billion Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs16 billion

Seven major projects worth Rs249 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration; projects span energy, education, health, and infrastructure sectors

Pilot licences not sole reason for PIA’s EU ban: Senate committee 

Govt considers shutting down IPPs to cut power tariffs

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs8.47 per litre

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.