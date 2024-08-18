Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Konnect by HBL Crowns Valorant Champions

Team Boosters (Ibrahim Sarfaraz, Roman Aqeel, Bilal Bashir, Huzaifa Ashraf, Usman Aziz, and Syed Hasnain Ali) received the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of Rs 350,000 at the Konnect by HBL, Valorant Gaming Tournament in Karachi.

By Press Release

KARACHI: Konnect by HBL (Konnect), the Bank’s branchless banking platform, held its third Aur Khelo tournament, featuring the game ‘Valorant’ in Karachi. The event provided a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and passion for the popular game. The electrifying game welcomed nearly 200 enthusiastic gamers.

Konnect is a pivotal player in the growth of Pakistan’s Esports ecosystem. By organizing the ‘Aur Khelo’ tournament series, the platform is tapping into the youth market’s immense potential and actively fostering a vibrant gaming community.

A thrilling battle concluded with the crowning of the top three competitors. The audience was captivated by their exceptional gaming abilities. The podium finishers are:

1st Place: Team Boosters (Ibrahim Sarfaraz, Roman Aqeel, Bilal Bashir, Huzaifa Ashraf, Usman Aziz, and Syed Hasnain Ali) – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of Rs 350,000.

2nd Place: Team Snakes (Zain Muneer, Mustafa Kamal, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Sami Khero, Mohammad Usman, and Shayan Shahab) – Taking home the runner-up prize of Rs 150,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar A. Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “Konnect congratulates all the gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to these gaming tournaments. By leading in this arena, Konnect is committed to shaping the future of Esports in the country and empowering the next generation of gamers.”

Previous article
Govt proposes fuel price adjustment mechanism for gas bills, mirroring electricity charges
Next article
1LINK debunks cyber threat rumors, reassures public on ATM and online banking security
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt proposes fuel price adjustment mechanism for gas bills, mirroring electricity...

ISLAMABAD: A government committee focused on addressing challenges in the petroleum sector has recommended the introduction of a fuel price adjustment mechanism in gas...

Sindh govt calls for electricity prices reduction following Punjab’s lead

Punjab’s power rate relief excludes low-usage consumers

BYD holds official launch event

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.