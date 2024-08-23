SIFC identifies 4.8 million acres of state land for corporate farming

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has identified 4.8 million acres of state land for lease to a military-operated company for corporate agriculture farming, The News reported citing official documents.

According to the report, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain responding to a query during the National Assembly session on August 9, disclosed that the Green Pakistan Initiative has identified 4.8 million acres of “barren” land across the country for corporate farming purposes under the directives of the SIFC.

The minister outlined various initiatives over the past five years aimed at increasing crop productivity and expanding cultivation areas. He noted that approximately 864,000 acres of this land have already been shortlisted or allocated for future cultivation under private sector contracts or foreign investments. Cultivation has begun on 100,500 acres.

A senior government official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that most of the land allocated for corporate farming and livestock is in Punjab, with additional areas in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also revealed that state land has already been transferred in Punjab and Sindh.

The News further reported that a private limited company was registered in August, with over 90% of its shares held by the Pakistan Army. This company will lease the land for 30 years through joint ventures and allocate it to investors for corporate farming projects.

When questioned about the military’s majority shareholding in the company, the official acknowledged it as “partially correct” but did not provide further details.