Blue-ex considers acquisition of domestic e-commerce company 

Blue-Ex Limited said that it is exploring the acquisition of a domestic e-commerce operations currently being offered for sale by a company in the e-commerce sector.

This potential move is set to be discussed by Blue-Ex’s Board of Directors at their meeting scheduled for August 30, 2024.

In a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, Blue-Ex disclosed this development in line with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. The company stated that any further updates regarding the acquisition will be shared as necessary.