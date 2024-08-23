Sign inSubscribe
E-Commerce

Blue-ex considers acquisition of domestic e-commerce company 

Company board to discuss potential purchase in upcoming meeting

By News Desk

Blue-Ex Limited said that it is exploring the acquisition of a domestic e-commerce operations currently being offered for sale by a company in the e-commerce sector. 

This potential move is set to be discussed by Blue-Ex’s Board of Directors at their meeting scheduled for August 30, 2024.

In a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, Blue-Ex disclosed this development in line with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. The company stated that any further updates regarding the acquisition will be shared as necessary.

Previous article
Bolan Castings halts production due to drop in orders, payment delays
Next article
SIFC identifies 4.8 million acres of state land for corporate farming
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.