Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nimir Industrial assumes control of Procter & Gamble’s soap plant in Balochistan 

Strategic acquisition to boost production and export capacity in southern region

By News Desk

Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited (NICL) has officially taken operational control of the soap manufacturing facility in Hub, Balochistan, after completing its acquisition from Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited. 

The transfer was finalised on September 1, 2024, following a series of earlier notifications throughout the year.

“We are pleased to inform you that the transfer process from M/s Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited to Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited has been successfully completed as planned. We have officially assumed operational control of the Hub Plant effective September 1, 2024,” NICL said in its notice to the PSX on Monday. 

This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Nimir Industrial’s presence in the southern region, increase its production capacity, and expand its export operations via seaports. 

“We are confident that this transition will significantly contribute to our company’s growth and enhance shareholder value in the years ahead. Thank you for your continued support,” it added. 

Previous article
Indus Motor approves additional Rs1.1bn investment for vehicle part localisation
Next article
Landmark Spinning Industries merges with Liven Pharmaceuticals Limited 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.