Nimir Industrial assumes control of Procter & Gamble’s soap plant in Balochistan 

Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited (NICL) has officially taken operational control of the soap manufacturing facility in Hub, Balochistan, after completing its acquisition from Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

The transfer was finalised on September 1, 2024, following a series of earlier notifications throughout the year.

“We are pleased to inform you that the transfer process from M/s Procter & Gamble Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited to Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited has been successfully completed as planned. We have officially assumed operational control of the Hub Plant effective September 1, 2024,” NICL said in its notice to the PSX on Monday.

This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Nimir Industrial’s presence in the southern region, increase its production capacity, and expand its export operations via seaports.

“We are confident that this transition will significantly contribute to our company’s growth and enhance shareholder value in the years ahead. Thank you for your continued support,” it added.