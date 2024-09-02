Landmark Spinning Industries merges with Liven Pharmaceuticals Limited 

Landmark Spinning Industries Limited has merged with Liven Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Limited following the approval of a Scheme of Arrangement by the Sindh High Court on September 2, 2024.

The merger, formalized under Sections 279 to 283 and Section 285 of the Companies Act, 2017, involves the amalgamation of all assets, rights, liabilities, and obligations of Liven Pharmaceuticals into Landmark Spinning Industries.

“Further to the disclosure of material information made by Landmark Spinning Industries Limited on July 03, 2024, this is to update that the Scheme of Arrangement dated April 25, 2022, under Section 279 to Section 283 and Section 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 for, inter alia, the merger, by way of amalgamation, of the entire business and undertaking of Liven Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Limited with and into the Company has been sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Sindh at Karachi vide Order dated September 02, 2024, in J.C.M. No. 11 of 2022,” read the notice by Landmark Spinning Industries to the PSX.

As a result of the merger, Landmark Spinning Industries Limited will undergo a name change to “Liven Pharma Limited,” alongside an alteration in its principal business line.

The company is currently completing the necessary legal and regulatory formalities to implement these changes.