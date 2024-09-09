Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese company install wind power plants, comprising 8 Goldwind turbines

By INP
Renewable Energy - Sunlight with solar panel. Wind with wind turbines. Rain with dam for hydropower

ISLAMABAD: Orient Energy Systems, a local renewable solutions company announced completion of erection and installation of a total 38.4 MWs of wind power plants, comprising 8 Goldwind turbines of 4.8 megawatts capacity each.

The development, powered by China’s prominent manufacturer, Goldwind, showcases wind power as another source of clean, green and low-cost energy for captive power market in the country’s Southern port and industrial city of Karachi.

Six of the 8 turbines were installed at Lucky Cement Ltd., Karachi while two of the turbines were installed at Yunus Textile Mills, Karachi, Gwadar Pro reported.

The Goldwind turbine, boasting an impressive hub height of 110 meters, is the largest wind turbine ever installed in the country, Orient Energy earlier said.

The 6*4.8 MWs Lucky Cement plant is arguably the largest captive wind power plant in the country.

The first captive wind power plant of 2*4.8 MWs capacity was installed by Liberty Mills, Karachi in March this year.

Orient Energy has signed an agreement with the Goldwind for provision of 150 MWs wind power plants for Pakistan’s captive market.

Wind power plants have an edge over other renewable sources as these can run round the clock.

Previous article
Key issues on LDI license renewal, accountability, board appointments reviewed
Next article
FinMin calls for private sector leadership as public confidence becomes crucial for economic revival
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.