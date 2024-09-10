Dewan Farooque Motors commences production of electric vehicles 

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has officially commenced the production of electric vehicles at its assembly plant under a toll manufacturing agreement with Eco-Green Motors Limited (EGML).

According to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the approval for the manufacturing facility was granted by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) after a physical verification conducted earlier this year.

“In continuation of our earlier letter dated July 23, 2024, regarding the physical verification of manufacturing facilities of Eco-Green Motors Limited at the company’s assembly plant by the Engineering Development Board (EDB), the approval of which has been received and accordingly the production of electric vehicles has now been started at our assembly plant under the toll manufacturing agreement with our associated company EGML,” read the company’s notice sent to the PSX.

DFML, in a letter dated July 23, 2024, had previously informed the PSX about the verification process. With the EDB’s approval in hand, the company has now moved forward with EV production.

This development is seen as a significant step in Pakistan’s electric vehicle manufacturing landscape.